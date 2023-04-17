Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.80 million. On average, analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $75.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.