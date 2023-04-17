Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 10,056 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $234.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.