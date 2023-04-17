Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $292.19 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.78.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

