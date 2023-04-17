Morgan Stanley Cuts ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target to $2.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.05.

ViewRay stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.96.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $16,264,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,008 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

