Morgan Stanley (MS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

