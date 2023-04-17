Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MACA opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Moringa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

