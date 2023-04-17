Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $36.65 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.
