MY Wealth Management Inc. Buys 11,863 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.31. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.