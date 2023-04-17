Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NBRV stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

