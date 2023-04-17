Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $338.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

