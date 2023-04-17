NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $6,690.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,690.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Investec downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.30) to GBX 6,500 ($80.50) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.59) to GBX 6,100 ($75.54) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

