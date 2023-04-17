NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $125.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

