NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 748,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $125.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

