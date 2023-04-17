NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

NMI stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. NMI has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NMI by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,749,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,366,000 after buying an additional 86,377 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NMI by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

