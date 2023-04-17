Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $207.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

