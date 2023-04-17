NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

