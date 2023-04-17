NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $279.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.