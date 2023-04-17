NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 981 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 299.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $22,593,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $115.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $125.94.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,183 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.78.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

