NorthRock Partners LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $380.37 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $398.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.02 and its 200-day moving average is $342.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

