NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,576.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,496.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,425.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

