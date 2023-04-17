NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $458.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.81. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

