NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

