NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

