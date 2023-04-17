Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $472.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

