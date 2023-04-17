NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

NVDA opened at $265.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The company has a market capitalization of $656.65 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

