Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $74.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.15. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $150.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

