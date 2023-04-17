Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $65.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Olin Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

