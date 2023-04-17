Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.