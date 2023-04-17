Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPRT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.65. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,939 shares in the company, valued at $709,299.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 187.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

