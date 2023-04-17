Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $9,064,000. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 12,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

