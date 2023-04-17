Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

