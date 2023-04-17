Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.