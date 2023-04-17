Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

