Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

