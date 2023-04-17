Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Down 92.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $582,479.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

