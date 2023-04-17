Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of Owl Rock Capital worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,429,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 563,308 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $5,600,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

