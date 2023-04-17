Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $199.20 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

