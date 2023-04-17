PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by JMP Securities

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

