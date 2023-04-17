Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 108,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 69,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.