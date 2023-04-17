Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average is $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

