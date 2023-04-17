Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 256,205 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.68 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

