Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

