Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $135.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -171.86 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

