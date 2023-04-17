Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

