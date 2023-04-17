Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,075,000 after acquiring an additional 363,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

