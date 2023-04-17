Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $207.59 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

