Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.