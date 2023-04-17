Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,899 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

