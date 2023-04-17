Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 5,595 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,416 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

