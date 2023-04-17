Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

DHR opened at $251.67 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher



Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

