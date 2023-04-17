Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of GDS worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of GDS by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Citigroup lifted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

